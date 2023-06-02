(KTXL) — A man stole a car in Rancho Cordova that had a child inside, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The man stole the car after the mother had loaded the child into the vehicle and briefly went back inside to get another kid(s).

The man drove away with the one-and-a-half year old baby before taking the baby out of the car and leaving it in its car seat on the roadside.

The child was unharmed and it has been reunited with its mother, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car was located near the intersection of Coloma Road and McGregor Drive at around 12:45p.m. and the suspect was also arrested.