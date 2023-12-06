(FOX40.COM) — A joint operation focused on retail theft between the Citrus Heights Police Department and the California Highway Patrol resulted in six arrests on Dec. 1, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The law enforcement agencies placed undercover officers at two locations in the 6100 block of San Juan Avenue in Citrus Heights due to the high level of shoplifting at those locations.

According to police, almost $2,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered from the six suspects.

Of the six suspects, two were adult females from Citrus Heights, one was an adult male from Mather, two were adult females from San Jose and one was an adult female from Fair Oaks.