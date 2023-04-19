(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a New York man was arrested in connection to the death of an Antelope man back in March.

On March 13, 32-year-old Jamel Oliver, of Antelope, died while crossing Elkhorn Boulevard after being struck by a Corvette.

A CHP report identified the driver as 34-year-old Ilya Shamailov, of Brooklyn. According to the report, Shamailov was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Elkhorn Boulevard around 11:15 p.m.

The CHP said Shamailov was unable to stop and struck Oliver, who was crossing Elkhorn Boulevard at Butterball Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old passenger in the Corvette was severely injured and taken to the hospital. Shamailov had minor injuries, according to a CHP report.

The CHP said Shamailov was initially arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail; he was later released.

Shamailov was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday after an investigation, according to the CHP. He is being held at the Sacramento County Jail on a no-bail warrant.