(FOX40.COM) — A DUI checkpoint will be held in Sacramento County on Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The checkpoint will be operational from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County.

Trained officers will be present to detect any signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Certified experts will also be on-site to administer any assessments for people who are suspected of being under the influence.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.