ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol asked the public on Tuesday for help in searching for a car involved in a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman.

CHP believes the car is a dark maroon/brown, 2007-08 Honda Element SC. (Photo from CHP)

CHP said a driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m in Orangevale. The driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrian and left the scene of the crash.

According to the CHP, the woman suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators identified the car as a dark maroon/brown, 2007-08 Honda Element SC. They believe the Honda will have its left-front corner damaged due to the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the Honda is asked to call the East Sacramento CHP office at 916-464-1450 or email tsenter@CHP.CA.GOV.