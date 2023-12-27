(FOX40.COM) — With Christmas officially over, it’s the time where people start to take down their trees and holiday decorations.

For those who are in need of getting rid of their trees, residents in Sacramento County can use tree recycling services offered in their cities.

Elk Grove

The city of Elk Grove’s tree recycling program offers multiple free ways for residents to dispose of their trees.

Residents can either leave their tree curbside, place it in their green waste cart, or hauling to a couple of recycling centers in the area.

For those who decide to leave their tree curbside can leave it next to their gray green waste cart by 6 a.m. during the weeks of Dec. 31 (excluding Jan. 1), Jan. 14, and Jan. 28. If their tree is taller than six feet, then it will need to be cut into 3-foot or shorter pieces.

Residents will also need to cut their tree into pieces of 3-feet or shorter to put it into a green waste cart. The public needs to make sure the cart closes when pieces are in there.

Click or tap here to view the city’s green waste schedule.

Residents who decided to haul to a recycling center can take their tree free of charge at the following locations:

•Elder Creek Transfer and Recovery Station: 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento, CA 95828 between Florin-Perkins Road and Watt Avenue; open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Special Waste Collection Center: 9255 Disposal Lane, Elk Grove, CA 95624; open Sunday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elk Grove officials urge residents to prepare their tree for recycling by doing the following:

•Remove tree from stand

•Remove ornaments, lights, nails, tinsel and metal rod supports from trees

•Cut trees taller than 6 feet into 3-foot or shorter pieces

•Artificial, flocked or “live” trees with root balls will not be accepted

Folsom

The city of Folsom is hosting its annual Christmas tree recycling event on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Rodeo Park on 200 Stafford Street.

At the event, trees will be chipped and mulched into a soil amendment, according to the city. SMUD is partnering with Cub Scout Pack 128 at the event with the utility company turning trees into mulch.

During the event, city officials said Rodeo Park will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists during the event for safety. The public will still have access to the nearby Johnny Cash Trail through the entrances at Riley and Scott streets, Leidesdorff Street, and East Natoma Street.

Another way for residents to dispose of their tree is to recycle them in their green bin. Residents will need to cut the tree into pieces no larger than 2 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter, and the bin’s lid must be able to completely close.

Officials said fresh wreaths, garlands and centerpieces are approved for recycling in a green bin after the removal of all hooks, ribbon, and wire.

The city said nonprofits may collect trees on your curb, residents will have to look for a flier on their doorstep.

Residents must remove all ornaments, hooks, tinsel, lights, nails and stands before recycling their tree.

Artificial or flocked trees will not be accepted.