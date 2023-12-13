(FOX40.COM) — Convenience store chain Circle K is offering a discount on gas on Thursday throughout the West Coast including in Sacramento.

Drivers in Sacramento can get 40 cents off per gallon and 50% off on car washes as part of Circle K’s “Fuel Day Pop-Up” holiday promotion.

Circle K locations in the Sacramento area will offer the discount on gas and car washes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the company.

The gas price discount will be reflected on the pump prices during the designated time.

“In the spirit of the holiday season, we’re very pleased to have a Fuel Day ‘Pop-Up’ to make it easier to navigate through festivities, shopping and travel,” Circle K West Coast President of Operations George Wilkins said in a news release. “With these exclusive savings and our commitment to adding great value, we hope to make this season extra special and joyous for our customers.”

Which Sacramento locations are offering the discount?

Here are Circle K locations in the Sacramento area that are offering the discount:

•2330 Broadway, Sacramento

•73029th Street, Sacramento

•3591 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento

•8876 Vintage Park, Sacramento

•3721 Truxel Road, Sacramento

•5555 Hemlock, Sacramento

•5103 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Carmichael

•5809 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael

•7796 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

•3050 Zinfandel Drive, Rancho Cordova

•8830 East Stockton Boulevard, Elk Grove

•8995 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove

•9616 West Taron Drive, Elk Grove

•5520 Dudley Boulevard, McClellan

•2801 Evergreen Avenue, West Sacramento

•800 Ikea Court, West Sacramento

•95 Natoma Street, Folsom

•1813 Taylor Road, Roseville

•1398 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville

•1930 Lake Boulevard, Davis

•1021 Saratoga Way, El Dorado Hills

•390 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn

Those who don’t live in any of the locations above can search for a Circle K near them at this link.