(FOX40.COM) — The Citrus Heights Police Department is beginning the first weekend of December with a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday and running through 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers will be stationed at an unknown disclosed location to deter any potential DUI drivers.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely,” the police department wrote in a new release.

Along with looking out for alcohol-impaired drivers, specially trained officers will also be on hand to detect any drivers impaired by drugs.

“Drugs which may impair driving not only include illegal narcotics, but many prescription drugs, marijuana, and even some over-the-counter medications,” the police department wrote.

The location for DUI checkpoints is determined by collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests.

During a maximum enforcement period over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol made over 1,000 DUI arrests statewide and responded to 27 accidents that resulted in 32 deaths.