(FOX40.COM) — The Citrus Heights Police Department said it arrested two people after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple guns and drugs, including fentanyl, crack, and meth. A DUI was also issued.

A traffic stop was conducted by officers just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at Greenback Lane and Van Maren Lane in Citrus Heights.

A traffic stop in Citrus Heights led to the seizure of crack, cocaine and fentanyl on Thursday morning. A DUI was also issued, police say. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department)

Photos taken by the department show nearly 10 guns next to a significant amount of ammunition. Next to the guns are drug paraphernalia and cash.

Another photo shows nearly 20 bags, which all contain either a white or light-blue powder-like substance, with the weight of each bag written on it.

Both people in the car were arrested for “numerous charges,” the Citrus Heights PD social media post said.

The charges include a DUI, felony possession of firearms and narcotics, including cocaine, crack, fentanyl, meth, and other felonies.