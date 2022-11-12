CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A male died in an area hospital Friday night after a shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Foxborough Apartments at 7795 Antelope Road.

Witnesses told police that an altercation occurred in the parking lot before gunshots were heard. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Metro Fire transported the male to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

This investigation is ongoing and no person(s) have been placed in custody in connection to the shooting.