(KTXL) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday after several grams of various drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Galt Police Department.

At around 10:25 p.m., officers pulled the man over for failing to signal that the intersection of Carillion Boulevard and Twin Cities Road.

– Video above: Registered sex offender arrested after refusing to leave school

Drug paraphernalia was in plain view of the officer while he was talking to the suspect during the traffic stop.

An open-air sniff was conducted by K-9 Kane who alerted the officer multiple times.

A search of the vehicle revealed 50 grams of cocaine, 43.7 grams of fentanyl, 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of illicit “M30” pills and several items consistent with drug sales.

The man was arrested and is facing charges for:

– 11351 HS – Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

– 11378 HS – Possession of Meth w/ Intent to Sale

– 11364 HS – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia