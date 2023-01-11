(KTXL) — After a series of storms, Sacramento County residents are being asked to help officials assess the full extent of storm damage.

According to officials, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services asks residents to submit information online for damage to their homes or businesses, which will be sent to the OES and reported to state and federal emergency agencies.

The reports will be used to determine where a Local Assistance Center will be established based on where the most storm damage has occurred.

“County OES is coordinating with all local partners to collect public property damage assessment and is preparing to deploy assessment teams to identify and document areas impacted by storm damage,” officials said on its website.

A series of storms has hit Northern California since Dec. 27, 2022, causing evacuation orders, flooded roadways, and school districts to close classes. According to the Office of the Governor of California, the state is expected to see four more atmospheric rivers over the next 10 days.

The heavy weather conditions have caused several trees to Sacramento, leading the city to receive hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways.

The Sacramento Department of Transportation said Wednesday that 600 trees have been removed from county roads since New Year’s Day.

“SacDOT is clearing County roads as fast as possible, but may leave some branches behind moving onto the next hazard,” SacDOT said in a tweet. “Please be patient, we’ll come back to get the rest after the storms stop.”

To report downed trees on public property and roads, Sacramento County OES said to call 311 or report them online. County OES said flooded roads can also be reported at the 311 number.