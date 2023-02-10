(KTXL) — More information has been provided by law enforcement about a crash on Thursday, February 9, in Sacramento County that killed five people and was followed by a carjacking and pursuit. Here is what we know.

Vehicle crashes into a tree

At around 5:30 p.m., reports came in to the California Highway Patrol that a single vehicle had crashed along Highway 160, on a stretch also known as River Road, about 1.2 miles south of Freeport Bridge.

When officers and fire crews arrived on the scene they found a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with five passengers ejected from the vehicle.

Their investigation revealed that the Escalade was traveling northbound on River Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The victims of the crash

On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office released information about the two men and three women that died in the crash.

One of the male passengers was identified as Monte Nunn, 29, of Sacramento.

The others passengers were only identified as a 16-year-old male, an 18-year-old woman and two other women of unknown age.

A carjacking took place near the crash site

Following the crash, reports came in that an adult man believed to have been involved in the crash carjacked a black Volkswagen Passat and headed southbound on River Road.

The man was later identified as Camerican Garcia, 28, of Sacramento.

The CHP says that Garcia is the suspect in the carjacking and was later found to be the driver of the Escalade.

Garcia was spotted by CHP officers and a chase began towards the city of Elk Grove.

During the chase, Garcia crashed into another vehicle, which resulted in no injuries, the CHP said.

Garcia left the vehicle near Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Drive and fled on foot into a residential area before he was arrested by officers from the Elk Grove Police Department.

The driver of the crashed vehicle took another vehicle

Following his arrest, Garcia was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is facing charges for:

– Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated

– Carjacking

– Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Injury or Death

– Vehicle Theft

– Hit-and-Run Causing Injuries or Death

The Elk Grove Police Department will add charges at a later time, the agency said.