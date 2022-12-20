(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said.

When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, had an undisclosed critical medical emergency. All of them were taken for treatment.

According to Metro Fire, the Rancho Cordova Police Department is investigating the crash.