(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said.
When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, had an undisclosed critical medical emergency. All of them were taken for treatment.
According to Metro Fire, the Rancho Cordova Police Department is investigating the crash.