(FOX40.COM) — A head-on crash involving two vehicles has killed two people, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Officials said the crash happened on Jackson Highway near Excelsior Road around 8:20 on Thursday night.

Jackson Highway is currently shut down in both directions with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans said in social media post.

A crash on Jackson Highway has left two people dead, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento. (Image Credit: FOX40)

A third person was involved in the crash, but their condition is unknown, Metro Fire said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.