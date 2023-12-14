(FOX40.COM) — A head-on crash involving two vehicles has killed two people, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.
Officials said the crash happened on Jackson Highway near Excelsior Road around 8:20 on Thursday night.
Jackson Highway is currently shut down in both directions with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans said in social media post.
A third person was involved in the crash, but their condition is unknown, Metro Fire said.
