(KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said crews are at the scene of a fire near the North Natomas Aquatic Center.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m., and a second alarm was called when they arrived.

No structures are on fire, but the fire department said there are some structures in the area being threatened by the fire.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has also sent its helicopter to help.

There are no evacuations at this time.