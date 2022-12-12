RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in a Rancho Cordova field on Sunday was removed on Monday afternoon.

Video taken by KCRA shows the helicopter being lifted off the ground by another helicopter, flown across the field and placed onto a flatbed truck.

The helicopter landed in a field near Douglas Road and Grant Line Road in Rancho Cordova on Sunday, and the video shows the area with multiple puddles, which possibly made it difficult for vehicles to access the helicopter.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, there were two deputies in the helicopter when the emergency landing occurred, however, neither required medical attention.

The sheriff’s office said that the pilot and passenger were doing a routine patrol and needed to make an emergency landing.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to determine what caused the emergency landing.