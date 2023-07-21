(KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health is monitoring the clean-up of a diesel spill near a small water system that was caused by a July 11 vehicle crash, according to Sacramento County officials.

On July 11, a mobile refueler, carrying 722 gallons of diesel, was involved in a crash at 13663 Isleton Rd., south of Walnut Grove, that resulted in red-dyed diesel fuel contaminating groundwater soil.

An environmental clean-up company was hired by the trucking company which began cleaning up the sight on July 12.

Soil was removed down to the water table and crews found evidence of contamination of groundwater.

All small water systems within proximity of the spill were notified, but no Maximum Containment Level has been exceeded, according to the county.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the State Water Resource Control Board has recommended EMD (Environmental Management Department) increase routine monitoring frequency from triennial to annual for a minimum of three years,” the county wrote in a news release.

The county is reporting that there is no risk to the general public from the contamination of the groundwater table.