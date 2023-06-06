(KTXL) — A dog died after being dragged by an RV in Carmichael Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call around 10 p.m. about an RV driving south on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Marconi Avenue with a dog attached to the RV on a leash.

Responding deputies found a deceased “brindle-colored mixed breed” canine about 1-year-old with “significant road rash” and other serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies located the RV nearby and spoke with the suspect who was allegedly intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies learned that she had stopped at a business and let her canine out while leashed and later drove away with the canine attached to the RV.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog was dragged about 100 yards before it slipped out of its leash.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.