(KTXL) — A search of a Citrus Heights home resulted in the discovery of dozens of stolen driver’s licenses, credit cards, social security cards and electronics, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Police believe that the numerous forms of stolen identification could amount to over 70 potential victims.

The search of the home was conducted due to a vehicle burglary that occurred on Feb. 4 in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Birdcage Centre Lane.

Among the stolen documents, fraudulent identifications, checks and the machines to make these items were also found along with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The search resulted in the arrest of two people, according to police.