(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento-area’s first drive-thru convenience store will open on Friday.

Fire Stop, located on the corner of College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard in North Highlands, offers a variety of goods including snacks and beverages. Customers will be able to order all of their convenience store needs without leaving their car.

Beverages on Fire Stop’s menu includes soft drinks, energy drinks, coffee, water, gatorade, tea and juice. Snacks offered to customers include chips, candy, nuts/seeds, cookies, twinkies, slim jims and beef jerky.

Medicine such as ibuprofen, Halls cough drops, DayQuil and NyQuil will also be sold at the convenience store.

Fire Stop is not selling tobacco and beer and wine products, as its in the process of obtaining a license.

Click or tap here to full view Fire Stop’s menu.

For its grand opening, the business is offering the first 50 customers a free item of their choice. The business said the first, 50th and 100th customers will be getting prizes.

Drive-through convenience stores are not typically common in California, as they’re more popular in the Midwest and East Coast.

Along with prizes, Fire Stop is holding a canned food drive with each customer receiving a raffle ticket if they bring a canned food.