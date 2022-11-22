SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the semi that had been stopped at a red light but was beginning to move forward after the light turned green.

CHP said the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Yub City man, was the only person in the vehicle and that he died from his injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.