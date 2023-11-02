(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County-area authorities are searching for a man who has not been seen since the vehicle he was allegedly driving went into the Sacramento River near the community of Locke on Oct. 27.

The California Highway Patrol said a single vehicle went into the river near River Road and Twin Cities Road, just north of Locke.

Officers determined that the vehicle was heading southbound on River Road when it left the west roadway edge and entered the water, becoming fully submerged.

The CHP said a man and a woman were found along the river’s edge who said they had escaped from the vehicle.

Both people, who are from Yolo County, told officers that a 35-year-old man from Antioch had been driving the vehicle.

The CHP said that a search took place, but the driver was not found. The vehicle was taken out of the water two days later, and the driver has yet to be located as of Thursday.