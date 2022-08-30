GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said a driver who crashed into a patrol car at the scene of a hit-and-run was responsible for the hit-and-run as well.

Police went to Ayers Lane on March 14 for reports of a person lying on the roadway. She was later identified as 16-year-old Angel Renteria.

While helping Renteria, who had a significant head injury, the driver of a white Dodge Ram entered the scene and crashed into the back of an officer’s patrol car. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Devin Calderon of Rancho Murieta.

Renteria was soon taken to a hospital, and the driver was arrested by the California Highway Patrol since the crash involved a law enforcement vehicle.

According to Galt police, Calderon appeared to be under the influence at the time of the crash. Officers soon also found evidence that appeared to tie the white Dodge Ram to the hit-and-run.

It wasn’t until a lengthy investigation that police were able to determine the Dodge Ram that struck Renteria was the same vehicle as the one that hit the patrol car. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Calderon, and she was arrested on Tuesday.

She was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to Galt police.

“Our hearts go out to Angel and her family as their lives were drastically changed on the evening of March 14th, 2022. Angel is continuing her recovery with the support of her family by her side,” Galt police said.