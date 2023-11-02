(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Metro Fire said one person has been taken to the hospital with “moderate to major” injuries after their vehicle ended up inside a home in North Highlands.

According to the agency, crews arrived at the home just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they noticed “significant damage” to the garage.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person taken to the hospital.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported from the family inside. Please slow down and don’t drive distracted,” Metro Fire said in a social media post.

Significant damage was delivered to the garage of a North Highlands home on Thursday. (Image Credit: Metro Fire)

Metro Fire added that its “heavy rescue” was requested to shore the house, which prevented it from collapsing as the car was removed.