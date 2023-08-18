(FOX40.COM) — The Citrus Heights Police Department said that a DUI checkpoint will be held within the city limits on Aug. 24.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Additionally, extra officers will be on patrol through the Labor Day holiday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

•Video Above: CHP reveals maximum enforcement statistics

The added patrol officers are part of a national enforcement “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent impaired driving.

Citrus Heights Police Department Sergeant Kane Kissam said, “The community’s well-being is our priority. So we’re asking that if you know you’ll be out drinking, have a game plan for how to get home safely.”

“There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair,” he added.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13,384 people were killed in drunk-driving-related crashes in 2021, which equals one person every 39 minutes.

The police department also reminds residents that driving under the influence is not just related to alcohol. Prescription drugs, marijuana, or some over-the-counter medications can impair one’s ability to drive.