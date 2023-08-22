(FOX40.COM) — On Monday, California Highway Patrol’s East Sacramento Area office said it will operate a DUI checkpoint on Friday.

According to the agency, the sobriety checkpoint will be held “somewhere within the unincorporated area of Sacramento County.”

•Video Above: Woman arrested under suspicion of a DUI

The DUI checkpoint will be conducted from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“The CHP’s goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of impaired driving-related arrests and traffic crashes,” CHP said in a news release.

CHP added that “A sobriety checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations.”

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.