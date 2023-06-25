(KTXL) — Eight people were rescued from the American River near Carmichael on Saturday evening, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Fire officials said that at around 7 p.m., a raft was snagged in the river and pushed the eight riders into a small island in the center of the river.

First responders were able to use the Harrington Way access point to get to the stranded rafters and bring them to safety.

Once they were out of the water no injuries were reported, but the rescuers did notice that three people in the group were not wearing a life jacket.

This area of the river is near where a man’s body was found on Thursday morning at William B Pond Park after he had jumped off a bridge into the river.