FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman has been stealing jewelry from elderly people who have been walking in different Folsom neighborhoods, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Police said that the woman has an Eastern European accent and will first engage the victims in conversation and then drape them in fake jewelry while removing their authentic jewelry. The threats have all been nonviolent with the suspects using sleight-of-hand tricks to steal the authentic jewelry.

According to police, there have been several reports that say there are two to four male and female occupants in a nearby vehicle at the time of the theft.

Detectives from the Folsom Police Department are working to identify the suspects.

Police are encouraging residents to walk or exercise with other people. Also if anyone does go out alone to leave jewelry or any other valuables at home.