(FOX40.COM) — As electric bicycles and tricycles are becoming more popular among Americans, the Sacramento County Library launched an effort to get more residents to try out these transport options.

As of August 3, anyone with a library card can check out an electric tricycle and its associated charging and use gear for free from the Colonial Heights branch, located on 21st Avenue and Stockton Blvd.

The library said it has a fleet of tricycles available to be checked out for up to three weeks at a time.

Members who wish to check out a tricycle need to be at least 18 years old and have their library card in good standing, but the e-trikes cannot be reserved in advance.

Along with the e-trike, members will receive keys, a lock, battery, charger and rain cover. The e-trikes have a cargo basket attached, and members are responsible for charging the battery.