(FOX40.COM) — The Elk Grove Animal Shelter helped reunite a pet owner with her lost cat after it had gone missing for about 18 months.

The reunion happened after a stray female cat was brought to the shelter on Dec. 19, 2023. The person who found the cat posted her picture on social media and a microchip was scanned by the shelter.

After seeing the social media post, the shelter was immediately contacted by the cat’s owner through an email saying that was her cat and she became lost before the owner moved to Tennessee.

In the email, she told the animal shelter she couldn’t find her beloved cat after searching the entire neighborhood.

“We now live in Tennessee. We had family checking our old neighborhood for a month after we left. She never showed up,” the cat owner said.

After touching base with the cat owner, the animal shelter said the microchip verified it was her missing pet named Elsa.

“Shelter staff were as elated as the owner; we knew we had to do everything we could to help Elsa get back to her family,” Animal Services manager Sarah Humlie said.

The shelter said the owner wasn’t able to travel back to California, but Elsa made her way with the help of a volunteer, who was flying to northern Alabama after New Year’s Eve.

After her first airplane ride, Elsa reunited with her owner in Tennessee on Jan. 5.