(KTXL) — With the first of two strong storm systems making their way into the Sacramento region Saturday evening, evacuation centers have been opened for residents and their livestock.

At around 3:30 p.m., the county said they “are anticipating that this next wave of storms will result in evacuation orders” and provided a list of things people should have in order to prepare.

The list includes:

-Portable cell phone charger

– Flashlight with extra batteries

-Fresh drinking water

-Personal hygiene products

-Change of clothes

-Food

The city of Sacramento announced on Saturday that they will be extending operations of two of their weather-respite centers through Jan. 12.

The Outreach and Engagement Center located at 3615 Auburn Blvd will be open 24-hours and is capable of holding up to 50 people, with families and pets welcome.

The North Fifth Shelter lobby at 700 North Fifth St. will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for up to 20 people with walk-ups welcome. This locations is for adults only and pets are not allowed.

Sacramento County announced on Saturday that those living in the southern portion of the county should begin evacuating their livestock.

The county announced that Cal Expo has been opened as an evacuation center for livestock.

Saturday’s storm is expected to begin around 7 p.m. in the Sacramento region and continue until Sunday morning.