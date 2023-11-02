(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento Police officer has been convicted and sentenced in a case involving a deadly crash that happened on Oct. 31, 2022, in Rio Linda.

Benjamin Jillson was sentenced for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, according to a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

The night of the crash, Jillson was responding to a call in his patrol vehicle when he did a U-turn near May St. and Bell Ave. in Rio Linda.

During the U-turn, a motorcyclist later identified as Denzil Broadhurst, 61, crashed into the patrol vehicle, which police said did not have its emergency lights or siren activated. Broadhurst died from his injuries.

The DA’s office said Jillson pleaded to an offer by the court of 90 days in jail, but this will be suspended if Jillson completes 100 hours of community service that involves veterans’ services.