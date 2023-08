(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol are advising people to avoid the area of Walegra Road and PFE Road in Antelope on Tuesday morning following a fatal two car collision.

According to CHP, two vehicles are reported to have collided at around 4:30 a.m. after a road rage incident, causing one of the vehicles to overturn and make contact with a powerpole.

At least one person has died from this crash, but it is still unclear which vehicle the deceased person was inside of during the crash.