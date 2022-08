SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans.

The collision resulted in a significant level of traffic in the southbound lanes, according to Caltrans, and drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Caltrans reported that as of 9:05 a.m. Thursday, normal traffic resumed in the area.