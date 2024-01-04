(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County prosecutors said a man is criminally liable for the death of a child who was shot by his 10-year-old son.

Arkete Davis, 53, is facing several firearm-related charges, as well as charges of child endangerment and accessory after the fact. Davis pleaded not guilty after making his first court appearance on Wednesday.

“Based on the facts currently known, the sole criminal liability and responsibility for the child’s death lays exclusively with this Defendant,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

On Dec. 30, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive in the Foothill Farms neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive minor in the middle of the parking lot with wounds on his head and neck. Officials said he was shot.

Family members identified the victim as 10-year-old Keith “KJ” Frierson.

According to officials, Davis’s 10-year-old son allegedly took a gun from his father’s vehicle and fired one shot at the victim before fleeing to a nearby apartment.

The sheriff’s office recovered a firearm in a nearby trash can, where Davis allegedly tried to dispose of it.

Officials said the firearm was reported stolen in 2017, and that Davis is legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

Deputies arrested Davis and his 10-year-old son in connection with the death of the child. As of Wednesday, Davis is not facing murder charges.

Davis is scheduled to return to court on Friday, Jan. 5.