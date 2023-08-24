(FOX40.COM) — A father and son were stabbed in a fight against “several individuals” Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 7:15 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a stabbing on Brandt Way in North Highlands.

The sheriff’s office said it was there that deputies found the two wounded individuals.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said no one is currently in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.