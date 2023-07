(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating a vandalized ATM at a Bank of America location in Gold River, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first calls about the vandalized machine came in at around 5 a.m. and it appears that the suspect did not steal any money.

Images from the sheriff’s office show a large amount of debris from the heavily damaged ATM.

This is a developing story.