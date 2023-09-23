(FOX40.COM) — A short pursuit through the Arden-Arcade area on Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of felon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around noon, deputies responded to 1508 Hood Rd. to serve a felony warrant to Carl Trent Harris, 40, for parole violation, according to the sheriff’s.

Harris fled from deputies in a vehicle and led them on a pursuit that lasted about half-a-mile in which Harris rammed a sheriff patrol vehicle.

Harris was placed into custody and no injuries were reported by deputies or Harris, according to the sheriff’s office.