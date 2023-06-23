(KTXL) — Those who regularly travel along Highway 50 may notice an increased amount of construction.

On Thursday, Caltrans announced that closures will be taking place to renovate some of the highway’s lanes, ramps and connected streets.

The closures began Thursday night and will be in place until Saturday morning.

The construction projects are a part of Caltrans’ Fix50 project, which is slated to be completed between December 2024 and early 2025, according to the project’s website.

Here is what drivers can expect to be closed on Friday night going into Saturday morning.

Eastbound inside lane between Howe Avenue and Watt Avenue (8 PM – 5 AM)

Eastbound inside lanes between Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street

Westbound inside lanes between Watt Avenue and Howe Avenue

Eastbound inside (#1 and #2) lanes between 65th Street and Howe Avenue

T Street between 34 th Street and 35 th Street

Street and 35 Street Westbound #1, #2 and #3 lanes (left side of split) between 26 th Street and 5 th Street (10 PM – 5 AM)

Street and 5 Street (10 PM – 5 AM) Offramp from eastbound US-50 to 59 th Street

Street Offramp from eastbound US-50 to 65th Street

The Fix50 website also states that the following projects will begin as listed, but are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and other construction-related issues.