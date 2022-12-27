(KTXL)– A woman died on Monday at an assisted living facility after a fire started from a burning cigarette, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

At around 2:46 p.m., fire crews received calls that a resident at the Golden Pond Retirement Community in Rosemont was on fire.

The fire was extinguished by staff at the facility before fire crews arrived and transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition.

Metro Fire shared at 9:27 p.m. that the woman had died of her injuries in the hospital.

“We’re heartbroken to report the victim of this incident has succumbed to fire-related injuries,” Metro Fire wrote in a social media post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim after this tragedy.”