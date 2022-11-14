CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — An arrest was made in connection to a fire that damaged a Carmichael building that hosts addiction meetings and support groups, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The fire happened in the early hours of Nov. 7 at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Metro Fire, investigators learned the fire started at the front of the building on the outside. It then spread to the attic and cause extensive damage.

(Photos from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District) (Photos from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)

Surveillance video was available of the incident, and it was handed over to the investigator by a club representative. With the help of the video, Metro Fire said it was able to identify a suspect.

Investigators identified him as 28-year-old Geoffrey Pena of Sacramento. Metro Fire said he was arrested on Nov. 12 after a request was made to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of felony arson to a structure.