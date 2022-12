(KTXL) — A fire at a North Highlands house displaced nine people Thursday evening, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

According to Metro Fire, the fire started in a garage that had been turned into a living space. Firefighters reportedly struggled to get access to where the fire was because of “excessive household items.”

However, the fire was kept to the room in which it started, and no one was hurt.

Metro Fire said the Red Cross is helping everyone who was displaced by the fire.