(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans is set to begin using roughly two dozen “state-of-the-art full-color overhead highway message boards” in the Sacramento Valley and Sierra regions in September, the agency announced.

The 28 signs are the first of their kind to be put to wide use by the state and are located along U.S. Highway 50, Interstate 5, and State Highways 70 and 99.

“The new changeable message signs will allow Caltrans to display reliable real-time travel and traffic safety information using high-resolution color text and images during both day- and night-time driving conditions,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal.

Caltrans said the boards will allow them to display pictorial messages which will allow it to “better communicate roadway conditions to non-English speaking motorists.”

“The older boards frequently experience problems with pixels going out, resulting in garbled and confusing messages to travelers. Troubleshooting these signs can be time consuming and lead to longer down times and higher maintenance costs,” Benipal said.