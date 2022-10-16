SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and several others were taken to the hospital after five vehicles were involved in a crash in Arden-Arcade on Sunday morning, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Just before 10:00 a.m., Metro Fire tweeted that it was at the scene of a “vehicle accident with multiple patients.” An accompanying map showed that the crash occurred near Howe Avenue and Hallmark Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About an hour later, Metro Fire informed that five vehicles were involved and sustained “major damage,” along with a utility pole.

The fire agency said that four patients were taken via ambulance and three people were released at the site of the crash.

“We’re heartbroken to report 2 victims were pronounced deceased by Paramedics,” Metro Fire said in a tweet.

No further information was given about the crash, but Metro Fire said that the California Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

Earlier crash in South Sacramento

The California Highway Patrol told FOX40 News that around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle struck a CHP officer that was investigating a deadly crash near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road.

No information was given about the deadly crash, but the CHP said that as an officer was at the scene, a vehicle “came into the enclosure and struck one of the officers.”

The officer that was struck is in critical condition with major injuries, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.