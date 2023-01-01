(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media.

The closure is in the area of Dillard Road, next to the Cosumnes River, which passes between the cities of Elk Grove and Galt, and also caused flooding in the nearby community of Wilton.

Caltrans logs show that emergency officials began responding to the flooding of the southbound lanes of Highway 99 shortly after midnight on New Years’ Day.

Video from KCRA shows almost a dozen cars submerged in the water on both the southbound and northbound sides of Highway 99 near the Dillard Road exit, with backed up traffic on the northbound lanes just before the vehicles reach the flooded area.

A fire captain with Cosumnes Fire Dept. that spoke with KCRA said there have been dozens of rescues from flooded roadways, including with the use of a helicopter from Sacramento Metro Fire.

In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning was issued for the area of Wilton, east of Elk Grove, until 11:15 p.m.

Sacramento County officials proclaimed a “local state of emergency for winter storms,” citing the “significant transportation impacts, rising creek and river levels and flooding in Wilton” that the atmospheric river caused on Dec. 31.