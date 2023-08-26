(FOX40.COM) — A single-car crash involving a tree has left one man dead and a minor injured, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened just after midnight in the area of Florin Road and Park Place Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they located an adult male and a juvenile passenger. Fire personnel arrived moments later and pronounced the man dead.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with “preliminarily non-life threatening injuries,” according to police.

“The collision remains under investigation,” the agency said in a news release.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this crash to contact the police department’s dispatch center at 916-433-HELP (4357).