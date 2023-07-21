(KTXL) — The city of Folsom has announced that phased lane closures on Folsom Boulevard will begin soon.

In a news release, the city of Folsom said a four-month pipeline construction project is beginning on July 30. The construction work will cause “significant traffic delays.”

•Video Above: Man cut by pressure washer in Folsom during altercation

The city also stated that the project will cover a one-mile stretch of Folsom Boulevard from Blue Ravine Road to Bidwell Street. Lane reductions will limit traffic to two lanes while construction is underway.

Work will be done in phases, with the first phase consisting of night construction at the intersection of Folsom Boulevard at Blue Ravine.

The first phase of construction will last from July 30 to August 6, with workers primarily conducting their business between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the project is ongoing.

The city says it has installed message signs to alert drivers about closures and

detours.