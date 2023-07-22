(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department is looking for a trio of suspects who broke into a popular restaurant near the Folsom outlets.

The break-in happened around 1 a.m. on Friday along Iron Point Road and was captured on surveillance video.

Surveillance video shows three masked men smashing the front glass door of Teriyaki Station in Folsom to get inside.

Video shows one man hopping over the front counter, while another looks for goods in the back of the eatery.

But in the end, after leaving the eatery in disarray, they were only able to make off with some money from the workers’ tip jar.

A member of the family-owned restaurant told FOX40 that they want to spread awareness of this incident to other small businesses in the area. They said they hope it educates whoever may be targeting smaller businesses on the damage that they are causing.

Miguel Deocampo of Teriyaki Station also had a message for anyone considering robbing small businesses in the future.

“Don’t loot small businesses. We’re all just struggling as it is.”

He continued, “These things never happen in Folsom, because Folsom is very safe. We’ve had the business for six years now, and we’ve never had anything like this happen.”

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.