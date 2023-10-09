(FOX40.COM) — A student who attended a school within the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District died over the weekend, according to a statement from the district.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones,” reads the statement.

The district did not specify which school the student attended. It said it does not have information on the cause of death and that the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the circumstances, manner and cause of death.

Folsom-Cordova Unified School District comprises 38 school campuses and has its administration office in Rancho Cordova.